Frank Ocean Has Dropped Out As Coachella Headliner For Weekend 2

Frank Ocean’s second headlining set for Coachella 2023 has been canceled. According to TMZ, the ankle injury that caused him to change his weekend one set at the last minute turned out to be worse than previously thought. On his doctor’s advice, he informed Coachella that he would not be able to perform this upcoming weekend.

In a statement, Ocean’s reps and Ocean himself said:

Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella. After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg. “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.” – Frank Ocean

Ocean’s first Sunday evening set was heavily criticized by fans after the live stream was abruptly canceled at the last minute. Then, the show started an hour late, with a stripped-down set that many fans complained seemed disorganized and hard to see, with the stage mostly converted to a massive screen and Frank only performing live for a fraction of his stage time before ending his set about 20 minutes after Coachella’s curfew.

A more complete story emerged over the following days. Frank had apparently injured his ankle in a biking accident a few days before the set prompting the need to change the stage — an ice-skating rink, which was to be populated by local hockey players for some skate-bound choreography — at the last minute.

As of press time, Coachella has yet to make a statement about a replacement act, but according to Variety, Blink-182 will take over as headliners on Sunday. Stay tuned for further updates.