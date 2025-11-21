Indiecast Looks Ahead To Year-End List Season

Steven and Ian begin with a quick rundown of Thanksgiving fixins, and ultimately disagree on the utility of turkey. After that, they briefly assess the fantasy albums draft, which already seems like a wrap. Then they talk about gearing up to make their year-end albums lists, after which they make some educated guesses about what they think critics are going to rate highly this year. In the “yay or nay” segment, they discuss the new comeback album by Tobias Jesso Jr.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the emo band Ben Quad and Steven discusses the late singer-songwriter Todd Snider, who died last week.

