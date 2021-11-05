Indigo De Souza has established herself this year as a uniquely existential force in indie. On her latest album, Any Shape You Take, songs like “Real Pain,” “Kill Me,” and “Hold U” show her navigating through love and knowledge of self in unpredictable and alluring ways. So it’s fitting that her latest release is a Frank Ocean cover.

With her version of “Ivy,” De Souza presents it alongside a video of her singing in a hallway rocking a very loud, and very awesome shirt from 2 Chainz’s debut album, Based On A T.R.U. Story. But the nods to the Southern rapper end there as De Souza lays down a super sweet version of Ocean’s “Ivy” over a modest drum beat. In the clip, double box screens of her dancing, dancing with her dog, playing bass, and then of her dog happily running in the grass seem to act as the many corners of her mind as she sings through the wavelengths of the song’s emotions. The epilogue for her, is that she’s happy through it all after delivering a dynamite rendition of a song about sincere heartbreak.

In a statement she reflected on what the track means to her:

“I deeply love Frank Ocean’s songs and “Ivy” has a truly special place in my heart. I have cried many times to this song and can see so much of my own inner world in it. I wanted to fully embody the song myself in honor of its gorgeous existence. Thank you Frank Ocean.”

De Souza also shared additional fall and winter tour dates. Watch the “Ivy” video above and check out the tour dates below.

11/14/2021 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge ~

11/15/2021 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^

11/16/2021 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

11/17/2021 — West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *

01/20/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend *

01/21/2022 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

01/22/2022 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

01/23/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

01/24/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

01/27/2022 — Boston, MA @ Royale

01/28/2022 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

01/29/2022 — Camden, CT @ Space Ballroom

01/30/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

~ with Allie

^ with Ex Gold

* with Truth Club

Any Shape You Take is out now via Saddle Creek.