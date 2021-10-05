Baseball fans who live in and around Arizona have February 26, 2022 circled on their calendars, as it will mark the start of Cactus League spring training games that precede the MLB season. There’s a reason for music fans to get excited, too: For the past few years, Innings Festival has been hosted to coincide with the Cactus League, and now the lineup for the 2022 festival, the fourth annual edition, has been unveiled.

The fest is set to take place in Tempe, Arizona at Beach Park and Arts Park on February 26 and 27. Foo Fighters are headlining the first day, which will also feature St. Vincent, Billy Strings, Caamp, Dashboard Confessional, White Reaper, The Dip, Del Water Gap, Girlhouse, Almost Monday, and the “All-Star Baseball Jam” hosted by Jake Peavy. Then, Tame Impala will take the lead on Tuesday, which will also see performances from My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Fitz And The Tantrums, Matt & Kim, Nothing But Thieves, Jade Bird, Low Cut Connie, Briscoe, and Sydney Sprague.

Aside from music, there will also be appearances from baseball favorites like Ryan Dempster, Roger Clemens, Kenny Lofton, Eric Gagne, Kenny Lofton, Jim Abbott, Keith Foulke, and others.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, so learn more about the festival here.