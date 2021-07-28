Indie

Jagjaguwar’s ‘Join The Ritual’ 25th Anniversary Album Includes Jamila Woods Covering ‘Fast Car’

The influential independent label Jaguwar is celebrating their 25th anniversary with a covers album featuring plenty of artists they’ve signed over the years. The likes of Angel Olsen, Bruce Hornsby, Spencer Krug (Wolf Parade) and Jamila Woods have all joined in to cover songs that reflect influences on themselves as artist or the label as a whole. So far, the label has shared Bruce Hornsby doing “Feel The Pain,” a Dinosaur Jr. cover, and Jamila Woods covering Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.” You can hear Jamila’s version of that classic above, and Hornsby doing his best Dino Jr. below.

Also check out the full tracklist for the complete project below. The album will be released on September 24th and is available for pre-order right here.

Join The Ritual tracklist
Spencer Krug – “Red Dress” (Jad Fair)
The Besnard Lakes – “Good Morning, Captain” (Slint)
They Hate Change – “The Seeming And The Meaning” (Stereolab)
Angel Olsen – “Cold Blooded Old Times” (Smog)
Bruce Hornsby – “Feel The Pain” (Dinosaur Jr.)
Jamila Woods – “Fast Car” (Tracy Chapman)
Nap Eyes – “Car” (Built To Spill)
S. Carey – “Weight Of Water” (Low)
Pink Mountaintops – “The Concept” (Teenage Fanclub)
Cut Worms – “One For The Catholic Girls” (Simon Joyner)
Okay Kaya – “Nightswimming” (R.E.M.)

