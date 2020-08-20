Jessie Ware released her shimmering, disco-inspired record What’s Your Pleasure? earlier this year, but that’s not all the singer has been up to. Along with being an acclaimed musician, Ware is the host of food-centric podcast with her mother titled Table Manners. Each episode, Ware and her mom invites a different celebrity to try a homemade dish and chat about their relationship with food. In the podcast’s most recent episode, the two tapped “You’re Beautiful” musician James Blunt, and he shared a story about the time he got scurvy.

Recounting the story, Blunt said he was at a Bristol college in the ’90s studying engineering and sociology when he decided to take on the all-meat diet:

“On the engineering side, there were 170 men and only three girls. And then on the sociology side of things, there were 170 girls and only three boys. All the girls were vegetarian or vegans. So out of principle, I decided I’d become a carnivore and just lived on mince, some chicken, maybe some mayonnaise. And it took me about six to eight weeks to get very very unhealthy and see a doctor who then said, ‘I think you’ve got the symptoms of scurvy.’ [The doctor] said you are really lacking in vitamin C so I took it upon myself to drink a liter of orange juice every night — then I nearly developed acid reflux. So, as you can see, food is not necessarily my forte.”

Listen to Blunt’s full interview on Table Manners With Jessie Ware above.

What’s Your Pleasure? is out now via EMI. Get it here.