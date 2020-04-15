Photo by Laura Coulson
Indie

Jamie xx Returns With ‘Idontknow,’ His First Solo Single In Five Years

Contributing Writer

Elusive UK producer Jamie xx has been relatively quiet since the release of his 2015 sophomore record In Colour. The effort scored Jamie a Grammy nomination, and while the musician hasn’t released any solo music since, it looks as though Jamie is gearing up for the beginning of a new era: The producer has shared the revved-up track “Idontknow,” his first solo music in five years.

“Idontknow” has been a staple at Jamie xx’s live shows for the last year. The producer had kept quiet about the song, leaving fans to speculate the dance-ready track’s origin. But Wednesday, Jamie finally debuted the track on streaming services. The wobbly track is available on all streaming services but the producer is planning on pressing the song into a 12-inch vinyl slated for a later release.

The single arrives on the heels of Jamie’s collaborative song and first track of 2020. Just last week, the producer teamed up with Headie One and Fred Again for the thumping number “Smoke.” While the producer hasn’t released any solo material in years, he’s stayed prolific. Ahead “Smoke,” Jamie scored Romain Gavras’ 2018 film The World Is Yours. A year prior, the producer debuted a remix The xx’s I See You track “Hold On.”

Listen to “Idontknow” above.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×