Jamie xx Returns With ‘Idontknow,’ His First Solo Single In Five Years

Elusive UK producer Jamie xx has been relatively quiet since the release of his 2015 sophomore record In Colour. The effort scored Jamie a Grammy nomination, and while the musician hasn’t released any solo music since, it looks as though Jamie is gearing up for the beginning of a new era: The producer has shared the revved-up track “Idontknow,” his first solo music in five years.

“Idontknow” has been a staple at Jamie xx’s live shows for the last year. The producer had kept quiet about the song, leaving fans to speculate the dance-ready track’s origin. But Wednesday, Jamie finally debuted the track on streaming services. The wobbly track is available on all streaming services but the producer is planning on pressing the song into a 12-inch vinyl slated for a later release.

The single arrives on the heels of Jamie’s collaborative song and first track of 2020. Just last week, the producer teamed up with Headie One and Fred Again for the thumping number “Smoke.” While the producer hasn’t released any solo material in years, he’s stayed prolific. Ahead “Smoke,” Jamie scored Romain Gavras’ 2018 film The World Is Yours. A year prior, the producer debuted a remix The xx’s I See You track “Hold On.”

Listen to “Idontknow” above.