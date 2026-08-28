Ari Lennox Brings “Horoscope” To Life In A Stunning Performance For Uproxx Visionaries

Since releasing her debut album in 2019, Ari Lennox has become one of the biggest names in R&B. She has millions of monthly listeners on streaming, released Billboard-charting hits, and been nominated for a Grammy.

Lennox released her latest album, Vacancy, to standout reviews earlier this year, and as soon as we heard it, we knew we needed to invite her to perform on Visionaries, Uproxx’s first-of-its-kind performance show on a state-of-the-art XR stage. Lennox has many special songs to choose from, but for this event, she picked “Horoscope.” Surrounded by a dynamic visual world built in real-time to her music, voice, and movements, Lennox delivers a stunning performance of the Vacancy standout track.

Lennox’s performance captures what makes her such a compelling artist. “Horoscope” gives her plenty of room to showcase her powerhouse vocals that’s both classic yet modern, while the immersive XR environment adds a dynamic new dimension to the song. The result is a performance that feels both cinematic and deeply personal; it’s a proper showcase for a visionary artist who continues to push R&B forward.

Watch Ari Lennox perform “Horoscope” for Uproxx‘s Visionaries above (and check out previous performances from Coco Jones, BigXthaPlug, and Gunna).

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