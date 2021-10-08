Eleven years ago, the first volume of Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows, saw artists like Justin Vernon, The Avett Brothers, and Conor Oberst and The Mystic Valley Band honoring the legacy of the great John Prine when he was still with us. Now, Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vo. 2 has arrived and it honors Prine in the afterlife following his death in April 2020.

The album features covers by Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, and Jason Isbell’s gorgeous cover of “Souvenirs.” Wherein Prine’s 1972 original was a hushed countryside yarn that highlighted Prine’s magnificent acoustic guitar, Isbell’s version feels like music tailor-made for a lonely renegade drive up the interstate. An organ is prominent and Isbell’s solo guitar musings shine bright, showing what drew Prine to Isbell’s music when he was alive. Check out the full tracklist for the tribute album below.

Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2 Track List