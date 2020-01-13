Getty Image
Jenny Lewis Wrote An Oscars Poem About Her Issues With The Academy Award Nominees

The 2020 Oscar nominations were revealed this morning, which means many complaints about this year’s Academy Award nominees were also revealed this morning. Instead of just sharing her takes in a straightforward way, though, Jenny Lewis decided to get creative with her criticisms: Lewis wrote a poem in which she laments some of the people and work that were and were not nominated.

Lewis tweeted the poem, which reads, “oscar noms / what the flip? / where are @AdamSandler / & greta gerwig? / lupita, @awkwafina / safdie bros / noah’s the Baum / but some of these OG songs / tho? / brad pitt nom is tight / but Scarjo twice ? / whatevs / i’ll be watching the @OnCinemaOscars special / all night.”

The poem includes a shout-out to Tim Heidecker’s On Cinema web show. There’s an existing relationship there: Heidecker’s Abso Lutely production company helped put on Lewis’s On The Line listening party web broadcast, and Heidecker also appears in Lewis’s “Red Bull & Hennessy” video, which was filmed during the aforementioned listening party.

Meanwhile, Beyonce, Pharrell, and Thom Yorke may not be the biggest fans of this year’s nominees either: They all made the shortlist for Best Original Song, but failed to make it past that point and secure a nomination.

Find the full list of this year’s Oscars nominees here.

Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

