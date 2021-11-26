It has been a minute since Jenny Lewis had a new solo track to promote, as her last single was 2019’s “Wasted Youth” from that year’s album On The Line. Earlier this month, though, she returned with a new song, “Puppy And A Truck,” which she brought to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage last night.

Lewis decided to try something a little different for this performance: When it came time for the choruses, the song’s lyrics scrolled across the screen as a bouncing ball indicated the current word, much in the style of classic sing-along videos. Combine that with the firmly ’70s aesthetic of the stage design and you get a delightfully retro-feeling late-night appearance.

Lewis wrote when she released the song, “i wrote this song in the spring and recorded it with [Dave Cobb] @ RCA studio A in the summer in nashville featuring my gorgeous friend [Jess Wolfe of Lucius] on backing vocals Greg Leisz on steel [Nate Smith on drums] brian allen on bass & myself on my 65 [Gibson] J45 from [Fanny’s House Of Music]. thank you to [Harry Styles’] lovely fans for singing along pre release on #loveontour i feel the love and so does [Lewis’ dog Bobby Rhubarb Lewis].”

Watch Lewis perform “Puppy And A Truck” above.

Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.