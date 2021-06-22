Jensen McRae‘s breakout moment arrived with her viral track “Immune,” which was an imagined cover of a Phoebe Bridgers song about getting vaccinated. But McRae had been honing her musical craft at a well before the song’s release. After making music for years and even joining onto a Grammys songwriting camp, McRae celebrates the release of her official debut EP with a glossy video to her “Starting To Get To You” single.

McRae’s six-track Who Hurt You? EP was released to the world on Tuesday and expertly combines bedroom indie-folk and cutting-edge dream pop sensibilities. McRae showcases her captivating sound in her intimate “Starting To Get To You” visual. Directed by Elizabeth Archer, the clip shows McRae reflecting on the state of a budding relationship in the quiet comfort of her living room.

In a statement about the video, McRae said she wanted to capture the “quiet chaos” of infatuation:

“‘Starting To Get To You’ is a song I will always have a soft spot for, about a person I will always have a soft spot for. There is something so magical falling in love (or something close to it) with a friend, even if it’s only for a brief moment of time. This video seeks to capture the quiet chaos and warm, gentle magic of becoming infatuated with someone, and realizing that those feelings are slowly being reciprocated. I want you to feel like you’re in your room, on the other end of a breathless phone call, hearing that yes, it finally happened, your best friend has fallen again, but this time someone was there for the big catch.”

Watch McRae’s “Starting To Get To You” video above.

Who Hurt You? is out now via Human Re Sources. Get it here.