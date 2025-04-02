Jess Yaffa Takes In The City In Her Rocking ‘Just For One Night’ Video

Jess Yaffa has been playing music for essentially her entire life, and for the 23-year-old singer-songwriter, it has all led to this: Her new album, Thoughts That Keep Me Up At Night, is set for release this week. Ahead of that, she has shared a video for the recent single “Just For One Night,” a delightful, guitar-forward pop-rock nugget.

Yaffa says of the video, “This video was shot and edited on my phone while my friends and I were out and about in New York City. It’s really an ode to them, our memories, and this moment in our lives.” She previously said of the song, “Just For One Night was written in my bedroom in London in about 30 minutes. This song added just the right amount of rock to this album and has become one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.”

She also says of the album, “Thoughts That Keep Me Up At Night is the culmination of my growth as a songwriter and artist over the past six years. It highlights the unique yet relatable experiences of growing up — my hope is that there’s a song on this album for everyone.”

Watch the “Just For One Night” video above and find the Thoughts That Keep Me Up At Night cover art and tracklist below.