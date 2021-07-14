Indie Mixtape 20: Jodi Will Listen To Any Pop Country On The Radio

You might recognize multi-instrumentalist Nick Levine from their time on the guitar and pedal steel in Pinegrove. Now, Levine is setting out on their own for a solo project under the name Jodi. Blue Heron is Levine’s first full-length release under the moniker, an altogether gorgeous and introspective record that employs the refined twang from their former project, but also heads in a completely new and exciting direction.

To celebrate the release of Blue Heron, Levine sat down to talk Titanic, sleeping on a shelf one time, and Stevie Wonder in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Greetings, thank you, sounds good, take care.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I would like for it to be remembered as “thoughtful.”

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Chicago, IL baby best city.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

All my humble freak genius friends rewire my brain constantly. More recently, Pema Chödron and Anne Boyer (potential future friends).

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

I think often about the black daal at Dishoom in London.

What album do you know every word to?

Cake — Prolonging The Magic

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Stevie Wonder getting honored at the Apollo in 2011.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Something loose and breezy. Go play good now.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@PepitoTheCat

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

All of Eliane Radigue — Trilogie de la Mort on headphones.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“featureman meatloaf”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Sampha — Process

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Under a staircase like Harry Potter in Boise or on a shelf in a basement in Connecticut.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Two dogs and they’re in love. Rita Salt flash.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Any pop country.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Bring me into this world (thank you mom and dad).

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Slow down buddy.

What’s the last show you went to?

Squirrel Flower Planet (i) release show at Sleeping Village.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Titanic (1997)

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

Soup du jour.

Blue Heron is out July 16 via Sooper Records. Pre-order it here.