John Prine passed away in April 2020, and the legendary musician left behind a whole bunch of artists who he influenced. This fall, some of them are set to come together to honor Prine for “You Got Gold: Celebrating The Life & Songs Of John Prine,” a week-long series of tribute events that will take place at various venues across Nashville.

The series will feature tribute concerts at venues like the Ryman Auditorium (on October 6 and 7), CMA Theater at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (October 8), and Basement East (October 9). The week will culminate on October 10, which would have been Prine’s birthday. The roster of artists set to participate in the festivities has yet to be revealed.

Proceeds from the week will benefit The Hello In There Foundation a new foundation established by Prine’s family “to honor John’s memory, the work of the foundation will be inspired and guided by John’s simple song title, ‘Hello In There,’ and aims to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities where people of all ages are marginalized, discriminated against or, for any reason, are otherwise forgotten.”

More information about “You Got Gold,” including a more detailed list of festivities, can be found on the event website.