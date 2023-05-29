When he’s not popping up in a Savage X Fenty show or prompting uncomfortable moments at Cannes, Johnny Depp makes music and performs with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen, as Hollywood Vampires. The group has some tour dates for this summer, but due to a “painful” ankle injury Depp has sustained, some of those have been postponed.

In an Instagram Story shared today (May 29), Depp wrote, “My Dear Friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time. To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!!! Again, sincerest apologies. All my love and respect… J.D. x.”

The shows have been rescheduled to new dates at the end of July.

The band also shared a post about the situation, writing on Instagram, “We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week. Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”