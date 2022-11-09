Rihanna‘s fourth iteration of her Savage X Fenty fashion show has begun streaming this morning (November 9). Per usual, the show features a star-studded line-up of actors, singers, and models, including Winston Duke, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marsai Martin, and more.

In a controversial choice, this year’s Savage X Fenty show featured Johnny Depp in a near-minute-long cameo. During his brief, albeit, polarizing appearing, Depp wore Fenty silk pajamas, paired with a set of his signature necklaces, as Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” played throughout the spotlight segment.

Earlier this year, Depp’s defamation lawsuit against actress and ex-girlfriend Amber Heard, who has accused Johnny Depp of abuse, garnered much media attention. Because of this, fan response has to Rihanna’s choice to include Depp has been divided.

Some supporters of Depp have congratulated the actor on his appearance in the fashion show, with one Twitter user saying, “The trial is OVER. Johnny Depp is INNOCENT. Amber is GUILTY. Some of you didn’t watch the trial and it shows.”

It amazes me how so many people could be manipulated by Amber Heard’s lies. You guys are beating a dead horse. The trial is OVER. Johnny Depp is INNOCENT. Amber is GUILTY. Some of you didn’t watch the trial and it shows. Congrats on the appearance with Rihanna, Johnny. ❤️🏴‍☠️ — ethan🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@JohnnyDepp_17) November 3, 2022

Many have slammed Rihanna’s choice to feature Depp, an accused abuser, with another Twitter user saying, “rihanna going out of her way to, like, rehabilitate the image of a domestic abuser and rapist is f*cking crazy cause the hell is johnny depp, a rapidly decaying corpse, going to do at a LINGERIE SHOW? but even past all that does she even know her audience?”

rihanna going out of her way to, like, rehabilitate the image of a domestic abuser and rapist is fucking crazy cause the hell is johnny depp, a rapidly decaying corpse, going to do at a LINGERIE SHOW? but even past all that does she even know her audience? — sk (@kirkxxs) November 3, 2022

You can watch Depp’s segment below.

JOHNNY DEPP IN RIHANNA’S SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW pic.twitter.com/szhVItteW8 — johnny depp daily (@johnnydppdaily) November 9, 2022

The Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4 show is now streaming on Prime Video.