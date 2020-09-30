Sigur Rós leader Jónsi will soon release Shiver, his first solo album since 2010. He revealed the tracklist this summer, and while it was mostly free of features, the album will be graced by a guest spot from Robyn. Now, the mononymous European music icons have shared a video for their new collaboration, “Salt Licorice.”

The song shares some sonic similarities with Sigur Rós, but it would never be mistaken for a song by the band. Instead, it’s more of a glitchy, experimental electronic affair, grounded by Robyn’s vocals and moments of pop bliss.

Press materials note the song has Jónsi and Robyn “commiserate in the coldness of aging, nostalgia, and depression, sorrows that are made easier when shared with a kindred soul.” Robyn also says of the track, “‘Salt Licorice’ is such a cute and perfect pop song. It makes me want to dance violently and make out at the same time. It was a no-brainer to say yes to singing it with Jónsi. The pretty emails I get with a thousand emojis in them from him is a bonus that came with our collaboration as well!”

Watch the “Salt Licorice” video above.

Shiver is out 10/2 via Krunk. Pre-order it here.