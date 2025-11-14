Starting in about the middle of 2025 and continuing to present day, Radiohead has been having a moment. In August, OK Computer favorite “Let Down” hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time. (Month’s later, Thom Yorke said he “fought tooth and nail” for the song to be cut from the album.) Currently, the band is in the midst of a comeback tour that’s a delight to watch even from afar.

As Uproxx’s Joypocalypse explains in a new video, though, there’s something about this renewed wave of interest that’s at least a little concerning.

Joy states her case, saying:

“An album like OK Computer leading the charge for the resurgence and interest in a band like Radiohead, I feel, is a generational red flag because it’s a very anxious album about alienation and the struggles of modern life. More so sad in an existential way, this album, I feel it’s very interesting to see Tom Yorke’s vague but haunting writing be relevant 20 years down the line.”

She goes on to discuss her love for the album, and how its themes of “alienation and dissatisfaction and discontent” are manifested lyrically, instrumentally, and on the production side. Joy concludes, “I can’t say, considering the themes of this album, that I’m surprised it’s the one that had a resurgence, especially among younger generations.”

Check out the video above.