Earlier this year, Radiohead’s “Let Down,” an OK Computer promotional single in 1997, went viral and thus made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it just the band’s fourth song to ever make the ranks and their first in nearly two decades. The band’s Thom Yorke is pretty surprised by this, especially considering he really, really didn’t want the song to even be on the album.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, he said, “I find that especially bizarre, because I fought tooth and nail for it not to be on the record, but Ed [O’Brien] was, like, ‘If it’s not, I’m leaving.'” O’Brien called the song the “emotional heart” of the album but admitted, “Still, I was astonished. So I told my kids, who are 18 and 21, and they said, ‘What do you expect? Teenagers are depressed. It’s depressing music!'”

Elsewhere in the chat, in light of their 2017 performance in Tel Aviv, they were asked if they’d perform in Israel again given current goings-on and Yorke said, “Absolutely not. I wouldn’t want to be 5,000 miles anywhere near the Netanyahu regime but Jonny [Greenwood] has roots there. So I get it.” Greenwood added, “I would also politely disagree with Thom. I would argue that the government is more likely to use a boycott and say, ‘Everyone hates us — we should do exactly what we want,’ which is far more dangerous.”

