Julian Casablancas’ band that isn’t The Strokes, The Voidz, just released a new album, Like All Before You, in September 2024. Even still, they’re ready with every more new material: Today (March 3), they shared a new song, “Blue Demon.”

A press release calls the track “a sonic rebellion that fuses electric sonics, jagged guitar riffs, Julian’s signature, eerie falsetto, and, as always, a propulsive drum rhythm.” The single is the first taste of a new EP that’s set to be released “this spring,” but a title and specific release date haven’t been revealed yet.

Shortly after the latest Voidz album, Casablancas indicated he prefers working with The Voidz over The Strokes. He also said of the latter band, “I think I put political thoughts now in Strokes songs, too. I always have to some degree. I definitely think a lot of Strokes fans don’t get that about it so much, which is maybe why I’ve kind of stepped away a little bit. But it’s a very cool day job that I’m honored to have, so I don’t feel negatively about it. If it was wasting so much of my time that I couldn’t do anything positive, then I would. But I don’t let it get to that point. At least I don’t think so. I could be lying to myself.”

Listen to “Blue Demon” above.