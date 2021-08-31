Last month, jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington covered Metallica‘s “My Friend Of Misery” at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, bringing in special guests Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo to play onstage with him. Now, Washington has shared the studio version of that cover, which does not include any Metallica members but will be available on The Metallica Blacklist, a 53-artist tribute to The Black Album, dropping September 10.

The Metallica Blacklist will also feature tributes from Miley Cyrus (who shared a cover of “Nothing Else Matters“), Elton John, Ghost, Volbeat, Weezer, Corey Taylor, Biffy Clyro, Royal Blood, Pup, St. Vincent, Idles, and more.

“The Metallica Blacklist offers up new dimensions of the record whose gravitational pull first drew the mainstream to Metallica – and provides new insights into the universal and timeless appeal that kept it there: the boundary-smashing influence these 12 songs have had on fans and musicians of all stripes,” the band has said of the tribute project. “The [album’s] 53 tracks find singer-songwriters, country artists, electronic and hip-hop artists sharing their love of these songs alongside punk rockers, indie darlings, icons of rock, metal, world music and many, many more… The Metallica Blacklist is a fitting and limitless homage, one that features bands who’ve shared stages with Metallica alongside artists who are younger than the original album.”

The Metallica Blacklist also joins a fully remastered Black Album reissue, also dropping in September. Pre-order both here.