It’s a wild time to be Kate Bush right now: Thanks to “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” making an appearance in Stranger Things, the 1985 single shot to the top of the charts in the UK and the top-five in the US. As the song’s resurgence has unfolded, Bush has offered some messages about it on her website, but now she has given her first interview since the new season of Stranger Things.

On BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Bush spoke about how surprised and excited she is by the whole thing, saying (as Billboard notes):

“It’s just extraordinary. I mean, it’s such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention, but I never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. It’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? The whole world’s gone mad [laughs]. […] What’s really wonderful is that this is a whole new audience who in a lot of cases haven’t heard of me, and I love that. The thought of all these young people hearing this song for the first time and discovering it, well, I think it’s very special.”

She added, “I think they put it in a really special place. I thought, ‘What a lovely way for [‘Running Up That Hill’] to be used,’ in such a positive way. As a kind of talisman almost, for Max. I think it’s really touching, really.”

Find the full interview here.