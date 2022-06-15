Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” is currently relentless in its resurgence, thanks to Stranger Things. It’s such a big deal that Bush acknowledged it in a post on her website earlier this month. “Running Up That Hill has just gone to No 2 in the UK charts and No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden…. How utterly brilliant!”

She’s back with more to say. In a newer post, she talks about the way the song has risen even higher, and she’s grateful to have it enjoyed by a new audience. Read it below.