Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” is currently relentless in its resurgence, thanks to Stranger Things. It’s such a big deal that Bush acknowledged it in a post on her website earlier this month. “Running Up That Hill has just gone to No 2 in the UK charts and No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden…. How utterly brilliant!”
She’s back with more to say. In a newer post, she talks about the way the song has risen even higher, and she’s grateful to have it enjoyed by a new audience. Read it below.
It’s all so exciting! Since the last post, Running Up That Hill has gone to No 1 in Norway and Austria. This is such great news and we just heard today that it’s up from No 8 to No 4 in the US.
The track is being responded to in so many positive ways. I’ve never experienced anything quite like this before!
I just want to say a really big thank you to everyone in the US who has supported the song. It’s the first time I’ve had a top ten single over there and now it’s in the top 5!
Thank you so much again to the Duffer Brothers – because of their latest, extraordinary series of Stranger Things, the track is being discovered by a whole new audience.
Best wishes,
Kate