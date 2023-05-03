Today, Kate Bush was among the inductees for the class of the 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announcement, alongside Missy Elliott, Rage Against The Machine, and many more.

Bush reacted to the news with Rolling Stone, expressing her excitement at making it in. It has been her fourth nomination since she’s been eligible but proved to be the lucky attempt among voters.

“I have to admit I’m completely shocked at the news of being inducted into the Hall of Fame! It’s something I just never thought would happen,” she said. “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. It means a great deal that you would think of me. It’s such a huge honor.”

“Now, as part of the initiation ceremony, I get to find out about the secret handshake… there is one, right?” Bush added.

She has also had a resurgence of popularity among new, returning, and younger listeners after her classic song, “Running Up That Hill,” appeared in a significant Stranger Things episode. That, coupled with TikTok, turned the 1985 track into Bush’s first time in the Top 5, as the song made it to No. 3 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

All of the 2023 inductees will receive their official dues at the Brooklyn ceremony on November 3 at Barclays Center.

