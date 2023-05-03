Rage Against The Machine is one of several acts who will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as part of the 2023 class. They will join the likes of Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, George Michael, Willie Nelson, and Chaka Khan as this year’s inductees.

Since this year’s inductees were announced this morning, the politically fueled Rage Against The Machine has taken to Instagram to celebrate the remarkable feat.

“It is a surprising trajectory for us to be welcomed into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame,” Rage Against the Machine wrote on social media. “In 1991 four people in Los Angeles formed a musical group to stand where sound and solidarity intersect. We called ourselves Rage Against the Machine.”

The band continued, saying, “A band who is as well known for our albums as we are for our fierce opposition to the US war machine, white supremacy, and exploitation. A band whose songs drove alternative radio to new heights while right-wing media companies tried to purge every song we ever wrote from the airwaves.”

This year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, November 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

You can read the full statement below.