KennyHoopla released his debut EP How Will I Rest In Peace If I’m Buried By A Highway?// in 2020, and it received widespread critical acclaim and even afforded him the opportunity to collaborate with Travis Barker. But the musician recently opened up about continuing to struggle with mental health. Sharing a powerful open letter with fans, he announced he is going on hiatus in order to prioritize his mental health:

“I am not okay, I haven’t been for a long time. Even through my gratefulness and blessings it feels like a burden to wake up in the morning and a challenge to rest at night, or at all. I tell you this with an anchor on my heart. […] I had felt narcissistic, ashamed or embarrassed for some reason to post this, never wanted to let anyone down but I know the best version of myself looks like an honest one. I’ll be going away for awhile to try and fix this and becoming a stronger me for myself and all of you!”

KennyHooopla’s message was met with an outpouring of love and support, with people applauding his honesty and vulnerability, while echoing the importance of prioritizing mental health.

Before announcing that his break, KennyHoopla chatted with Uproxx. “Everyone wants to be this figure, but all I’ve ever wanted to be was myself and the greatest, biggest, strongest version of myself,” he said. “So, it’s very important for me to be wearing Vans and dressing almost, you can call it normal, but myself, and expressing that.”