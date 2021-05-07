KennyHoopla has been on the rise, and last year, his increasing profile afforded him the opportunity to collaborate with Travis Barker on the single “Estella.” Now the pair is back together again, this time on the frenetic new punk single “Hollywood Sucks.”

A few months ago, Uproxx asked Barker about new artists he’s excited about and he mentioned Kennyhoopla, saying, “As far as a new pop-punk act that not a lot of people are hip to, his name is Kennyhoopla; he’s really, really talented. He would have to be my pick for a new pop-punk artist.”

Around the same time, KennyHoopla also spoke with Uproxx and explained how his fashion mirrors his self-image, saying, “Everyone wants to be this figure, but all I’ve ever wanted to be was myself and the greatest, biggest, strongest version of myself. So, it’s very important for me to be wearing Vans and dressing almost, you can call it normal, but myself, and expressing that. I know that a kid that felt just like me is going to be watching that and they’re going to be like, ‘Oh, I don’t have to have on leather pants and all this crazy sh*t.’ I know how that felt. Being like, ‘F*ck, I can’t afford that, but that is me, but I don’t look the part, or it’s not believable.’ But we’re changing that now.”

Watch the “Hollywood Sucks” video above.