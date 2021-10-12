One of the notable tour announcements that emerged in the post-live music shutdown of the pandemic, was that of Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby joining forces for the super indie gift that is the Fall Mixer Tour. The pair traded covers of each other’s songs this past March and have now released the original collaboration single, “Virginia Beach” ahead of the tour which begins this week.
An uncanny finger picked guitar opens the song before Leithauser comes in with his signature cabaret howl. The hushed Morby takes a turn on vocals and the pair come together over over a melody that sounds more akin to Morby’s home of Kansas City than Leithauser’s in NYC. But the guitars expand, piano add texture and it’s just a welcome union for fans of both artists.
“I wanted to do a modern take on a dark country song which would transform into more of a dark dance groove,” Leithauser said of the song. Morby added that “It was my attempt at evoking Cash and Dylans ‘Wanted Man’ or Barbara Keith’s ‘Detroit or Buffalo,’ or any of those other lost country and rock n roll songs that shout out cities off the beaten path.”
Listen to “Virginia Beach” above and check out the Fall Mixer 2021 tour dates below.
10/14 — Richmond, VA @ The National
10/15 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
10/16 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/19 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/21 — Houston, TX @The Heights Theater
10/22 — Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater
10/23 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
10/26 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
10/28 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
11/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/02 — Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom
11/03 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
11/05 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
11/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
11/08 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
11/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/11 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
11/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
11/13 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
11/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
11/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/18 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/19 — Boston, MA @ Royale
11/20 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
11/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/23 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club