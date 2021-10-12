One of the notable tour announcements that emerged in the post-live music shutdown of the pandemic, was that of Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby joining forces for the super indie gift that is the Fall Mixer Tour. The pair traded covers of each other’s songs this past March and have now released the original collaboration single, “Virginia Beach” ahead of the tour which begins this week.

An uncanny finger picked guitar opens the song before Leithauser comes in with his signature cabaret howl. The hushed Morby takes a turn on vocals and the pair come together over over a melody that sounds more akin to Morby’s home of Kansas City than Leithauser’s in NYC. But the guitars expand, piano add texture and it’s just a welcome union for fans of both artists.

“I wanted to do a modern take on a dark country song which would transform into more of a dark dance groove,” Leithauser said of the song. Morby added that “It was my attempt at evoking Cash and Dylans ‘Wanted Man’ or Barbara Keith’s ‘Detroit or Buffalo,’ or any of those other lost country and rock n roll songs that shout out cities off the beaten path.”

Listen to “Virginia Beach” above and check out the Fall Mixer 2021 tour dates below.

10/14 — Richmond, VA @ The National

10/15 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

10/16 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/19 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/21 — Houston, TX @The Heights Theater

10/22 — Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

10/23 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/26 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/28 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/02 — Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

11/03 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/05 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

11/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

11/08 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

11/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/11 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

11/13 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

11/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

11/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/18 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/19 — Boston, MA @ Royale

11/20 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/23 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club