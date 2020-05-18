Khruangbin’s ‘So We Won’t Forget’ Video Details An Unlikely Friendship

Psychedelic Texas trio Khruangbin have just begun to gear up for the release of their third record. Announcing their upcoming album Mordechai, the group shared the lead single “Time (You And I)” last month. Continuing a reflection on the passage of time and memory, Khruangbin unveil the smooth track “So We Won’t Forget.”

Directed by Scott Dungate, the “So We Won’t Forget” video chronicles an unlikely friendship between a man and a giant stuffed animal. Riding around on a bike with his fluffy friend, the man brings the massive toy all around town. Only later the visual reveals that the man is holding on the animal as a way to memorialize his daughter, who is no longer with him.

The visual touches on the themes of time and memory, which were important influences on the single itself. “Memory is a powerful thing,” said Khruangbin in a statement about the song. “Now more than ever it’s important to tell the people you love that you love them, so that they don’t forget.”

The group’s Mordechai announcement follows their breakout sophomore effort Con Todo El Mundo. If the first two singles are any indication, Mordechai boasts similar groove, soft percussive elements, and world music influences. But the group has expanded on their lyricism, as their last record featured a handful of instrumental tracks.

Watch Khruangbin’s “So We Won’t Forget” video above.

Mordechai is out 6/26 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.