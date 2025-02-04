The music community has stepped up to support Los Angeles as the city recovers from the wildfires. Now, the folks at Good Music are doing their part with Good Music To Lift Los Angeles, a new compilation album featuring so many artists.

Among the highlights are MJ Lenderman (who had a strong presence on the recently released Uproxx Music Critics Poll thanks to Manning Fireworks), R.E.M., Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service (credited together), Jason Isbell, Pup, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, and Faye Webster.

The project is exclusive to Bandcamp and is set to only be available for one day, on February 7. The net proceeds will be donated to California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the LA Regional Food Bank, and Bandcamp is also donating its share of sales to MusiCares as part of its own fundraising effort.

The tracklist has not been revealed yet, but there are 90 tracks and the full list of participating artists consists of Alycia Lang, Animal Collective, Annie DiRusso, The Armed, BEL, Blondshell, Brotherkenzie, Cassandra Jenkins, Centro-matic Feat. Jason Isbell And Sadler Vaden, Chelsea Wolfe, Chris Cohen, Cold War Kids, Courtney Barnett, Cumgirl8, Cunningham Bird, Dawes, Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service, The Dip, Dirty Projectors & Stargaze, Dr. Dog, Eggy, Faye Webster, Fidlar, Flock Of Dimes, Friko, George Alice, Gustaf, Health, The Heavy Heavy, Hippo Campus, The Hold Steady, Hotline TNT, Hurray For The Riff Raff, I’m With Her, Interpol, iRo, James Henry Jr., Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Jeff Tweedy, Josh Ritter, K.Flay, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, LA LOM, Lala Lala, Little Dragon, Local Natives, Lucius, Mac DeMarco’s “Piece Of The F*ck”, Madi Diaz, Manchester Orchestra, The Midnight, Miki Ratsula, Militarie Gun, Miya Folick, MJ Lenderman, Modest Mouse, Momma, Mudhoney, My Morning Jacket, Neal Francis, Neko Case, The New Pornographers, Nick Thune, Pachyman, Perfume Genius, Pool Kids, Porches, Pup, Real Estate, R.E.M., Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Ricky Montgomery, RY X, Shannon Lay, Silversun Pickups, Soccer Mommy, Soul Asylum, Spiritual Cramp, Sycco, SYML, Tenacious D, Theo Katzman, This Is Lorelei, Toro Y Moi, Tunde Adebimpe, TV On The Radio, Ty Segall, The War On Drugs, Water From Your Eyes, and Watkins Family Hour Feat. Gaby Moreno.