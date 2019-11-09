After releasing her critically acclaimed record, Norman F*cking Rockwell, Lana Del Rey has embarked on a nationwide tour. Lana makes a point to showcase talented musicians at each tour stop by adding them to her bill. Most recently, the singer teamed up with Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard. Lana once again joined her opening musicians on stage at her Chicago show. The singer invited indie musicians Lucy Dacus and Best Coast to join the bill. Lana then joined each of them on stage to lend her voice on some of their most popular songs.

Best Coast broke into the music scene in 2010 with the sunny and sultry record Crazy For You. Lead vocalist Bethany Cosentino was the first to take the stage at Lana’s performance. Lana joined her to sing her hit song “When I’m With You.” Consentino later shared the moment to social media, expressing her deep gratitude for the opportunity to perform.

“Not entirely sure how to even express the level of gratitude I have for this incredible woman and the opportunity she gave me last night,” Cosentino wrote on Instagram. She then told Lana that the singer is “the realest one there is.”

After Best Coast finished the set, Lucy Dacus took the stage. Lana joined Dacus for “Night Shift,” a hit from Dacus’ 2018 record Historian.

Lucy Dacus is almost on ! — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 9, 2019

Watch Lana Del Rey perform Lucy Dacus’ “Night Shift” as a duet above.