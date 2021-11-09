The Presidents Of The United States Of America’s 1996 single “Peaches‘” was a favorite during its time. Indeed, it was a hit: It is Presidents’ only song to make the Billboard Hot 100 chart thanks to its peak at No. 29, and later that year, it earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal. So, the song has its fans, but Larry David — who proved recently at New York Fashion Week that he won’t hesitate to shut out undesirable sounds — is not one of them. At least, the Curb Your Enthusiasm character Larry David isn’t.

In a recent Curb episode (titled “Angel Muffin,” which aired on October 31), David attends a concert by actor Dylan O’Brien (playing himself in the show). At the show, O’Brien performs an over-the-top cover of “Peaches,” and later, David asks him if he wrote the song. He said he didn’t, which led to David asking, “What would prompt a person to sing such an idiotic song?” O’Brien responded, “Because the way it’s aged 20 years later. Do you see how relevant it is now?” Larry replied, “No, I don’t.”

Instead of being bothered by David’s disdain, Presidents singer Chris Ballew, who wrote “Peaches,” seems to be embracing it. He shared a clip of the scene on Instagram and wrote, “I am complete now that I have received Larry David’s scorn.”

Check out the Curb clip below.