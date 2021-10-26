Pop and hip-hop songs have proved popular among TikTok’s biggest stars, but now teen influencers on the app have the opportunity to make dances to some hits from the older generation. Led Zeppelin just joined TikTok, meaning fans now have access to the classic rock band’s catalog on the app.

According to a report from Consequence Of Sound, Zeppelin just struck a deal with TikTok which resulted in their music being available on the app. That means fans now have use to over 100 of their songs in videos, including music from eight studio albums and three live LPs.

Zeppelin made the announcement by posting a short, animated clip to their page using one of their tracks. The first song they chose to share was, of course, one of their classics. No, it wasn’t “Stairway To Heaven.” Instead, the group shared a clip of their and recognizable thunderous screams in hook of their track “Immigrant Song.” The sound has already been used in hundreds of videos on the app, but is expected to see a boost in popularity thanks to the band’s official account.

Zeppelin is far from the only classic rock band to join the popular app. Earlier this month, The Beatles approved 36 of their songs for use on the platform, including the tracks “Get Back,” “Across the Universe,” and “Let It Be.” Both The Beatles and Zeppelin’s addition to the app comes in time for #Rocktober, a month-long celebration of classic rock musicians and their iconic hits on the app.

Led Zeppelin is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.