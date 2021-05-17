Getty Image
Liam Gallagher Apparently Hated Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’ At First

Last year, Oasis pulled off something special: Their timeless mega-hit “Wonderwall” become the first song from the ’90s to rack up over a billion streams on Spotify. Back before the song was a classic, though, Liam Gallagher apparently didn’t care for it at all, according to his brother and Oasis bandmate Noel.

In a new issue of Mojo (as NME notes), Noel was asked about if it was always clear whether he or Liam would sing lead vocals on an Oasis song. He responded:

“The only time I laid down the law was ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger.’ I was so f*cked off with him walking off stage and me having to take over and do the gig. I remember thinking, if I’m going to do this, I want a big f*cking song to sing. I said, ‘You’re singing one or the other, but not both.’ He hated ‘Wonderwall’. He said it was trip-hop. There speaks a man who’s never heard trip-hop. He wanted to sing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, but it became apparent during the recording that ‘Wonderwall’ was going to be *the* tune. If I’m being honest, I shouldn’t have sung either of them because I wasn’t really a singer then.”

This comes after Liam suggested earlier this year that some sort of Oasis reunion could be in the cards for 2021.

