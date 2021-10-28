Lollapalooza has had a strong presence in Brazil and Argentina for years now with the festivals it hosts down there, and they’re doing it big in South America in 2021. The lineups were announced today, and they’re excellent: Foo Fighters, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, The Strokes, ASAP Rocky, and others are hearing to to Lollapalooza Brasil, which goes down in São Paulo from March 25 to 27, 2022. They’ll also be playing at Lollapalooza Argentina, taking place in Buenos Aires from March 18 to 20.

Chega de espera! O line up do #LollaBR 2022 tá aqui 🤩 🎟️ As vendas abrem dia 18/11 e o período de trocas vão do dia 03/11 a 18/11. Mais informações em: https://t.co/4gLOoUBwpv.#TeVejoNoLollaBR pic.twitter.com/jAWEBszpXw — Lollapalooza Brasil (@LollapaloozaBr) October 28, 2021

QUÉ EMOCIÓN VOLVER A VERNOS!!! ☀️ LINE UP 2022 📣 CONFIRMAMOS LA REPROGRAMACIÓN DE LOLLAPALOOZA ARGENTINA PARA LOS DÍAS 18, 19 y 20 DE MARZO DE 2022 EN EL HIPÓDROMO DE SAN ISIDRO pic.twitter.com/88oTDAtJSA — Lollapalooza AR (@lollapaloozaar) October 28, 2021

Joining the headliners, the nearly identical lineups will also feature Machine Gun Kelly, Martin Garrix, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Idles, Kaytranada, Alan Walker, Kehlani, Marina, and of course, Jane’s Addiction (fronted by festival co-founder Perry Farrell). It’s a welcome sight to see native artists playing at each country’s rendition. Brazil’s fest will include acts like rapper Rashid, drum and bass legend DJ Marky, and queer pop sensation Pablo Vittar. While the Argentina edition features rhumba pop singer Natalie Perez, singer-songwriter Lito Nebbia, and rock band Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado.

Lollapalooza Argentina takes place on March 18 to 20 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. Get full lineup info and tickets here.

Lollapalooza Brasil takes place March 25 to 27 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. Get full lineup info and tickets here.

