Lord Huron Confront Deep Personal Issues On The Breezy ‘Not Dead Yet’

Lord Huron last surfaced in 2018 with the album Vide Noir, and there’s no official word of a forthcoming follow-up yet. Rather, over the past month or so, the group has been focusing on Alive From The Whispering Pines, a series of ticketed livestream performances. They’ve done two of these shows so far, and during them, they’ve premiered some new material. Now, they’re back with a studio version of a new song, “Not Dead Yet.”

On the driving, mid-tempo single, Ben Schneider seems to sing from the point of view of somebody in the depths of some serious personal issues, with lyrics like, “All messed up with nowhere to go / I stare at myself in the mirror alone / It’s hard to make friends when you’re half in the grave / But I ain’t dead yet.” He adds on the hook, “You got holes in your clothes / Booze on your breath / You look like hell / And you smell like death.”

While no new album has been announced yet, Lord Huron has kept a regular release schedule by dropping a new record every three years, in 2012, 2015, and 2018. So, if the band continues to follow that math, there should be a new record in 2021.

Listen to “Not Dead Yet” above and revisit our 2018 interview with Schneider here.