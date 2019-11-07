Lucy Dacus has been slowly unveiling a fascinating project over the course of 2019: Every now and then, she has released a new song (or a cover) based on a holiday. Tomorrow, a seven-track EP compiling these releases will be released, and the songs cover Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day (and Taurus season), Independence Day, Bruce Springsteen’s Birthday, Halloween, Christmas, and New Year’s. Before today, she had shared every song except for “Fool’s Gold,” but now she has unveiled her New Year’s ode.

Dacus says of the song, “I started writing ‘Fool’s Gold’ the moment after the last person left a New Year’s Eve party I hosted in 2018. I did what I said — drank the last of the champagne alone, felt anxious, and locked the door behind everyone. New Year’s has grown to be my favorite holiday, and this may be my favorite song on the EP.”

Some fans actually already knew this song, as Dacus noted on Twitter, “I’ve been playing this live for at least a year.”

Dacus recently responded to a positive review of the 2019 EP, revealing that some of the songs on it have actually been recorded for a while now: “Absolutely true that it could have been corny as hell, but I am actually pretty proud of a lot of these songs. I recorded a lot of them years ago and am glad we figured out a way to share them.”

2019 is out 11/8 via Matador. Pre-order it here.