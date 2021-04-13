Lucy Dacus’ latest album, Historian, came in 2018 (although she was busy in 2019 with her holiday singles series). Now, her third album is officially on the way: Today, Dacus has announced Home Video, which is set for release on June 25 via Matador. She also shared a video for “Hot & Heavy,” in which she takes to a theater and watches adorable videos of herself as a child.

Dacus says of the song:

“I thought I was writing ‘Hot & Heavy’ about an old friend, but I realized along the way that it was just about me outgrowing past versions of myself. So much of life is submitting to change and saying goodbye even if you don’t want to. Now whenever I go to places that used to be significant to me, it feels like trespassing the past. I know that the teen version of me wouldn’t approve of me now, and that’s embarrassing and a little bit heartbreaking, even if I know intellectually that I like my life and who I am.”

She also said of the album, “I can’t hide behind generalizations or fiction anymore. […] I don’t necessarily think that I’m supposed to understand the songs just because I made them. I feel like there’s this person who has been in me my whole life and I’m doing my best to represent them.”

Dacus also has plans to tour in support of the album in September and October, and she’ll be supported by Bachelor (Jay Som and Palehound), Bartees Strange, and Shamir.

Watch the “Hot & Heavy” video above. Below, find the Home Video art and tracklist, as well as Dacus’ upcoming tour dates.

1. “Hot & Heavy”

2. “Christine”

3. “First Time”

4. “VBS”

5. “Cartwheel”

6. “Thumbs”

7. “Going Going Gone”

8. “Partner In Crime”

9. “Brando”

10. “Please Stay”

11. “Triple Dog Dare”