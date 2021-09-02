Lucy Dacus Is Donating Profits From Her Texas Shows To Abortion Funds

A new law just went into effect in Texas and it’s causing some controversy: The state has now effectively banned abortions after six weeks, without exceptions for cases involving rape or incest. The state also allows citizens to sue anybody who assists a woman in getting an abortion, including abortion doctors, anyone who gives a patient a ride to a clinic, or anyone who offers a patient financial assistance to get an abortion.

Plenty have spoken out against the law, and now Lucy Dacus is putting her money where her mouth is: She has vowed to donate her earnings from her upcoming Texas concerts to abortion funds.

On Twitter this morning, Dacus wrote, “all the money I make at our upcoming shows in Texas will be going towards abortion funds [just so you know], if you’re not cool with that don’t come.” She then followed up, “if you are cool with that (and are vaccinated) Austin and Dallas are sold out, but Houston and San Antonio are not, come thru and bring extra $ cause I’m gonna figure out a donation situation.”

all the money I make at our upcoming shows in Texas will be going towards abortion funds jsyk, if you're not cool with that don't come — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) September 2, 2021

Dacus kicks off her fall tour next week with a couple of Virginia shows. Later this month, she performs in the Texas cities of Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio on September 17, 18, 19, and 20, respectively. As Dacus noted, while the Austin and Dallas shows are sold out, tickets for the Houston and San Antonio performances are still available.