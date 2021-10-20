Back in June, Spain’s Mad Cool Festival announced its 2022 lineup, and it was pretty stacked. Now, though, it just got even more so, as organizers have announced some tantalizing new additions to the event, which is set to go down between July 6 through 10.

Some notable artists are newly present on the lineup, including Haim, Florence And The Machine, Queens Of The Stone Age, and Glass Animals. You may have noticed that July 6 through 10 spans five days as opposed to the four-day fest that was initially announced: Aside from the aforementioned new artists, the festival also went ahead and added another day, Sunday the 10th. Performing on Sunday are Arlo Parks, Tones And I, Tinashe, Sam Fender, and others.

⭐Florence + Machine, Queens of the Stone Age, Haim, Glass Animals, Nathy Peluso are some of the new bands confirmed #MadCool2022 🌴🎡

⁰

Also, we add one new super extra day to celebrate. More info at: https://t.co/a2IAUAQsLi pic.twitter.com/z8GWgvIz9G — Mad Cool Festival (@madcoolfestival) October 20, 2021

Other artists on the lineup include Metallica, Twenty One Pilots, Placebo, Imagine Dragons, The Killers, Muse, Faith No More, Kings Of Leon, Pixies, Carly Rae Jepsen, Wolf Alice, Deftones, St. Vincent, Foals, Sigrid, Tove Lo, Beabadoobee, Cherry Glazerr, Alt-J, The War On Drugs, Mø, Phoebe Bridgers, Black Pumas, Shura, Royal Blood, Zara Larsson, Editors, Leon Bridges, Sylvan Esso, Princess Nokia, Gang Of Youths, Marika Hackman, and Bartees Strange.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.