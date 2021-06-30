LA electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay gained a cult following with their synth-laden 2020 EP A Little Rhythm And A Wicked Feeling. Composed of musicians Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, the duo now unveil details about their debut LP with the charged track “Chaeri.”

Magdalena Bay’s Luke Orlando-directed video alongside “Chaeri” coaxes listeners into the otherworldly universe the duo have built around their upcoming album, Mercurial World. The song itself reflects the visual’s enticing nature and is reminiscent of Grimes’ Art Angels era of music. “Chaeri” stitches together Tenenbaum’s saccharine vocals with dynamic synths and a hurried beat to craft a memorable tune about the complexities of friendship and mental health.

About the LP, Lewin says they were inspired by the isolated world they’ve lived in this past year. “We spend all of our time together, and in some ways Mercurial World is about that particular sense of madness in containment. We live together and make art together; this immerses you in our creative, insular universe.”

Watch Magdalena Bay’s “Chaeri” video above and find their Mercurial World album cover, tracklist, and tour dates below.

1. “The End”

2. “Mercurial World”

3. “Dawning Of The Season”

4. “Secrets (Your Fire)”

5. “You Lose!”

6. “Something For 2”

7. “Chaeri”

8. “Halfway”

9. “Hysterical Us”

10. “Prophecy”

11. “Follow The Leader”

12. “Domino”

13. “Dreamcatching”

14. “The Beginning”

10/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

10/12 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

10/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)

10/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

10/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

10/16 — Washington DC @ Songbyrd *

10/17 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern *

10/19 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room *

10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory *

10/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa #

10/27 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company #

10/28 — Houston, TX @ The Satellite #

10/29 — Austin, TX @ Levitation

10/30 — El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace #

11/01 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress #

11/02 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar #

11/10 — Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone #

* with George Clanton and Vitesse X

# with George Clanton and Negative Gemini (DJ Set)

Mercurial World is out 10/8 via Luminelle Recordings. Pre-order it here.