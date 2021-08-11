LA-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay have been making a name for themselves in their local area for a few years. But they’re finally gearing up for the release of their long-awaited debut album Mercurial World. After previewing the effort with the hypnotic track “Chaeri,” Magdalena Bay return for the loungey number “Secrets (Your Fire).”

The duo debuted their new single alongside a clever visual, which sees the two trapped in a world of infomercials. As sparkling synths and dance-ready instrumentals float alongside vocalist Mica Tenenbaum’s honeyed vocal delivery, she and fellow band member Matthew Lewin star in parodies of Y2K-inspired late-night infomercials urging viewers to shell out money to purchase quick fixes for whatever ails them.

The visual is a fitting metaphor for the track itself, which the band say is about the world’s obsession with sharing their private life online. Though they are self-described “Extremely Online” people, Magdalena Bay said, “’Secrets’ is about interconnectivity, privacy, and digital anxiety,” Magdalena Bay says. “It’s also about a need to keep sharing, to keep giving up more and more of yourself to faceless strangers in the hopes of making friends or fans.”

Listen to Magdalena Bay’s “Secrets (Your Fire)” above.

Mercurial World is out 10/8 via Luminelle Recordings. Pre-order it here.