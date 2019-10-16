Manchester Orchestra Share The T Bone Burnett-Produced Majestic Lullaby ‘Xela’

Amazon Music has a series of playlists called “Produced By,” where they get four artists to make four new songs with the same producer. The latest installment is “Produced By T Bone Burnett,” is set to launch tomorrow (October 17), but ahead of that, Amazon has shared Manchester Orchestra’s contribution, “Xela.” The song sees Manchester Orchestra exploring the intimate-yet-epic territory they’ve expertly inhabited before, and the result is another grand and gorgeous addition to their discography.

Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull said of working with Burnett, “Having wanted to work with him for years, we were really excited to take a song we love and hear it through T Bone’s lens. He encouraged us to follow our instincts and to let the simplicity do the talking. This song started as a late night lullaby and has since evolved into something a bit more majestic and powerful. It was a true privilege getting to work with T Bone and his team on this song and we look forward to future collaborations.”

Burnett says of the new songs, “The Amazon Originals Produced By series provided me with a chance to collaborate with some killer artists. The first four artists in the Series are Manchester Orchestra, I’m With Her, Ida Mae, and Logan Ledger. Every one of them was seriously good and seriously great to work with. I hope you enjoy listening to them as much as I did recording them.”

Listen to “Xela” above.