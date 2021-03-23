Mannequin Pussy turned heads in 2019 with Patience, their third album overall and first on Epitaph Records, which landed them on a number of year-end lists. The group isn’t back with a new album quite yet, but they do have a batch of new music on the way pretty soon: Mannequin Pussy has announced their new EP Perfect, which is set for release on May 21.

They have previewed the album with a video for “Control,” an exciting new track that starts with quiet guitar strumming and equally subdued vocals before exploding into an aggressive rocker. In the clip, Marisa Dabice (aka Missy) finds herself in a three-wall outdoor bedroom set, which she eventually destroys.

The EP arrives after the band members spent most of 2020 apart before booking studio time to work together in person again. They had two pre-written songs before the session began but decided to write new material on the fly as well. The band’s Dabice says of that experience, “We just figured if we forced ourselves into this situation where someone could hit ‘record,’ something might come out. We’d never written that way before.”

Watch the “Control” video above and check out the Perfect art and tracklist below. Also revisit our 2019 interview with Mannequin Pussy here.

1. “Control”

2. “Perfect”

3. “To Lose You”

4. “Pigs Is Pigs”

5. “Darling”

Perfect is out 5/21 via Epitaph Records. Pre-order it here.