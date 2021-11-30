Marilyn Manson has been facing multiple allegations of abuse since his ex, Evan Rachel Wood, came forward this February about the abuse she endured in their relationship. Since then, a timeline around accusations against Manson, real name Brian Warner, has been necessary to keep track of the outpouring from women who have suffered at his hands. Of course, that hasn’t stopped plenty of other male entertainers, like Kanye West, from collaborating with and supporting Manson regardless of the pain he’s caused his victims and the illegal behavior he allegedly engaged in.

Law enforcement is actually involved in investigating the charges against Manson, though, and today they took steps in their investigation when the LA County Sheriff raided the performer’s residence. “What I can confirm is there was a search warrant that was served this morning,” a source from the LA County Sheriff told Rolling Stone. “It’s confirmed it was his address, his location. It’s confirmed that it was Marilyn Manson’s location. It was a search warrant for his belongings. I don’t know what was taken. It occurred this morning, and it was for him.”

Rolling Stone reached out to Manson but hasn’t received a comment about the raid. This story will be updated if that changes.