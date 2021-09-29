Mark Hoppus Announced He’s Officially Cancer Free

Good news for Mark Hoppus fans! He just announced on Instagram that he is officially cancer free. “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he wrote on Instagram today. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”

Earlier this year the Blink-182 member let fans know that he was battling with the disease, and has been keeping the public informed about his journey along the way. Like plenty of other cancer patients, he lost his hair due to chemotherapy, and debuted a new bald look around the 4th of July. Around September, fans knew that the chemotherapy portion of his treatment had ended, but this new diagnosis is the best possible outcome.

In a potential silver lining, he also shared that the diagnosis helped improve his somewhat tenuous relationship with his bandmate Tom DeLonge. Sometimes the worst moments in life do help people realize what’s most important, so that’s a win for fans and the two musicians alike.

Sending all our hope for a speedy recovery to you, Mark!