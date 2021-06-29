Last week, Blink-182 leader Mark Hoppus revealed that for the past three months, he has been undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer. The singer hasn’t said what type of cancer he has, but he did say in his statement that while it “sucks” and he’s “scared,” he’s “trying to remain hopeful and positive.” Now he has spoken a bit more about how things are going.

Over the weekend, Hoppus hosted a Bingo game on his Twitch channel (as Billboard and Absolute Radio note), and while chatting with viewers, he said, “How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday. Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better — I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today, so we’ll take it as a win.”

He later spoke about what his life is like right now, noting that he’s limited in what he’s able to do:

“On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like… 5 days, pretty much. But this round of chemo, I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs. I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the past couple of rounds. […] I can’t go anywhere right now. I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night — I can’t. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant — I can’t. My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”

Hoppus’ full 40-minute Twitch broadcast can be re-watched here.

Blink-182 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.