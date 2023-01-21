Alt-pop trio Meet Me @ The Altar is finally gearing up to release their debut album. The band announced the album last night during an episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

During the episode, the trio revealed that the album will be titled Past // Present // Future and that it will arrive in March. They later sent out a statement explaining the album’s title.

“The things we hold from our past inform who we are now and where we might go,” the band said. “This album pays homage to the music we loved growing up while reflecting our modern-day lives, sounds, and experiences – we can’t wait to share Past // Present // Future with the world.”

Also during the show, Meet Me @ The Altar delivered a power, punchy performance of their buzzy new single, “Say It (To My Face),” challenging their critics to vocalize their reservations toward them.

You can check out the performance of “Say It (To My Face)” above and the Past // Present // Future artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Say It (To My Face)”

2. “Kool”

3. “Try”

4. “TMI”

5. “Same Language:

6. “A Few Tomorrows”

7. “Need Me”

8. “It’s Over For Me”

9. “Thx 4 Nothin’”

10. “Rocket Science”

11. “King of Everything”

Past // Present // Future is out 3/10 via Fueled By Ramen. You can pre-save it here.