2022 was one heck of a year for new music. Following a relative lull from the pandemic, last year saw new album releases from everyone from Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, to Bad Bunny and Big Thief. Which brings us to the question of what the most anticipated albums of 2023 are? We’ve got you thoroughly covered with a breakdown of upcoming and rumored releases in pop, hip-hop, indie, R&B, and more. And once you’ve scoped out all of our most anticipated albums of 2023, you can judge for yourself on whether 2023 will be even bigger than the year before.

Monsta X – Reason January 9 Monsta X are coming back in January with their twelfth mini-album, Reason. After months of a brief hiatus, fans still got to catch the group during their spring US tour, but globally, others are ready to hear the brand-new songs. – Lexi Lane Låpsley – Cautionary Tales January 20 Låpsley has fuzed her elegant, contorting vocals with electronic-leaning production across two stellar albums thus far. Now the steadily climbing Brit is coming back with Cautionary Tales of Youth, a cathartic release of tunes that were inspired by her time locked down in South Africa during the early days of the pandemic. The latest single “Hotel Corridors” melds her evocative delivery interlaced with a smoky, tight-knit beat in the shape of Jamie xx and Fred Again.. – Adrian Spinelli

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors January 27 Teased with early singles “Weapons” and “Million Dollar Baby,” Ava Max is taking on 2023 with a vengeance. Her January album is just as shimmery as the title suggests. “It’s like a new wave of pop music, and it was needed. I love it,” she told Uproxx last year about her distinct disco-inspired sound. – L.L. Sam Smith – Gloria January 27 Sam Smith’s fourth album, Gloria, arrives next month and will build on the momentum of their chart-topping “Unholy” collab with Kim Petras. Other features include Ed Sheeran, Koffee, and Jessie Reyez, as Smith aims to document a motivational journey of self-discovery. – L.L.

The Arcs – Electrophonic Chronic January 27 The retro soul-minded supergroup led by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys are returning with their first album in eight years. Along with Auerbach, Big Crown Records boss Leon Michels, Menahan Street Band’s bassist Nick Movshon, and Dap Kings drummer Homer Steinweiss will honor their late band member, the indie-titan producer and multi-instrumentalist Richard Swift (who died in 2018.) Singles like “Keep On Dreamin’,” Eyez,” and “Heaven Is A Place,” find a nifty balance between psychedelic soul and spirituality that Swift would have adored. – A.S. Samia – Honey January 27 The Baby, Samia’s 2020 debut, was praised for its visceral lyricism matched with a delicate, sweet sound. Singles like “Sea Lions” and “Kill Her Freak Out” have previewed refined songwriting and a bigger sense of intensity for the next effort; “You said when I come on the radio it makes you wanna die / Well if I shut up can I come inside?” she sings on the unforgettable piano-driven ballad “Sea Lions.” – Danielle Chelosky

Raye – My 21st Century Blues February 3 Raye decided to bet on herself after leaving her record label to become an independent artist, and the results have paid off tremendously. Her debut, My 21st Century Blues, drops in February, featuring her viral lead single, “Escapism.” – L.L. Young Fathers – Heavy, Heavy February 3 On “Geronimo,” the Mercury Prize-winning trio Young Fathers deliver a powerful harmony on the hook, singing: “I’m on the verge of something divine that’s gonna keep me alive!” It sets the stage for the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Cocoa Sugar, where the Scottish band have a lot to get off their chest. Heavy, Heavy is the result of intentionally insular sessions, where they honed in on an outpouring of pent-up emotions over the course of their pandemic-shackled years. – A.S.

Kelela — Raven February 10 🚨 NEW ALBUM RAVEN OUT EVERYWHERE FEB 10! a 15 track deep-dive into facets of dance music that have always excited me. pre-order avail right tf now! https://t.co/BkvHUjb5Zv pic.twitter.com/YvDydMMpDO — Kelela (@kelelam) November 15, 2022 Of all the albums on this list, Kelela’s Raven is the only one that we actually have a set release date for. The D.C. singer will share her long-awaited sophomore album on February 10 which comes five and a half years after the release of her celebrated Take Me Apart debut. Kelela has described Raven as a “15 track deep-dive into facets of dance music that have always excited me” and her “first breath taken in the dark, an affirmation of black femme perspective in the midst of systemic erasure and the sound of our vulnerability turned to power.” – Wongo Okon Andy Shauf – Norm February 10 Andy Shauf has a knack for concept albums that linger in the listener’s mind long after they’ve finished, like his 2016 cult classic The Party. He’s preparing for the release of his fifth studio LP, Norm, about which he explained, “The character of Norm is introduced in a really nice way. But the closer you pay attention to the record, the more you’re going to realize that it’s sinister.” These themes have been teased in the compelling singles “Wasted On You” and “Catch Your Eye,” especially the latter, which calmly plays with the intensity of longing and desire against a tranquil sonic backdrop. – D.C.

Narrow Head – Moments Of Clarity February 10 There are tons of bands getting in on the grunge revival right now, but Narrow Head are one of the most notable. Their EPs and albums have been magnetic and ferocious, packed with blaring guitars and unsettling textures that bring to mind alt-rock veterans like Smashing Pumpkins or Hum. Moments Of Clarity retains their forceful energy, as proved by the single “Gearhead,” a destructive, distorted anthem about isolation: “Alone again is time well spent / Alone, forever falling.” – D.C. Paramore – This Is Why February 10 Paramore’s last album was 2017’s bombastic After Laughter, which contained one of their biggest hits, “Hard Times.” Fans have been begging for new material since then, and the announcement of This Is Why was an exhilarating one. The singles “This Is Why” and “The News” have exceeded expectations; both possess the band’s catchy, explosive personality, leaning into new wave and not holding back on the sass. – D.C.

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You February 14 Caroline Polachek officially pulled fans into her next era this month with “Welcome To My Island,” one of the singles off her second solo endeavor. Arriving on Valentine’s Day, Polachek experimented with a range of producers and genres, including flamenco (“Sunset”) and bouncy electropop (“Bunny Is A Rider”). – L.L. Pile – All Fiction February 17 In four words to Uproxx, Pile described their sound as, “Noisy rock but also…” This sums up the mystique of Pile. The singles previewing All Fiction have an unnameable, disturbed quality to them, something brewing beneath the surface. The haunting instrumentation, detached vocals, bleak lyricism — especially on the off-kilter “Poisons” — create a dark, dreary world that has a strong gravitation pull. – D.C.

Runnner – Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out February 17 Noah Weinman’s sprawling Always Repeating was a preface to his discography as Runnner. His forthcoming debut Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out is the official kickoff, and the movement is swift and strong, not unlike a gut punch. The lead single “I Only Sing About Food” showcases his knack for disarming, intimate scenes of feeling: “I’m an idiot, I cried in your car / When I couldn’t find the words I was looking for / I overanalyze, I never let it feel good / I only think about death / I only sing about food,” he sings. The following single “Bike Again” soars with a dreamlike, glimmering instrumental that communicates more than words ever could. – D.C. Gorillaz – Cracker Island February 24 The singles from Gorillaz’s forthcoming album Cracker Island have been enticing previews. From the colossal title track featuring Thundercat to the mesmeric earworm “Skinny Ape,” the LP is looking like a special experience. To make it even better, it’ll feature artists like Stevie Nicks, Beck, Bad Bunny, and Adeleye Omotayo. – D.C.

Fever Ray – Radical Romantics March 10 Radical Romantics is Fever Ray’s first album in over five years. “What They Call Us” was a bewitching comeback single, seething and soaring with sporadic, haunting sounds like a sonic collage. Karin Dreijer, the face behind the project, seems to address the hiatus in the song: “It’s a common misperception, this is not a band, ready for a dissection / Now mommy’s gotta work, see the land.” The whole record is sure to be a trip. – D.C. Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd March 10 Lana Del Rey is returning to her California roots on the breezy upcoming album. Boasting a song titled “American Whore” and collaborations with Bleachers, Jon Batiste, and more, she is setting the bar high for the Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd era. – L.L.

100 Gecs – 10,000 Gecs March 17 Just recently, 100 Gecs unleashed the chaotic EP Snake Eyes, which contained the ridiculously infectious track “Doritos & Fritos.” They’re already gearing up for their next album, fittingly titled 10,000 Gecs to follow-up their critically acclaimed debut 1000 Gecs. “As I’ve been exploring my voice more, I’m like, ‘I can do this,’” Laura Les said. “And also I’m sick of worrying about it. If I don’t just fucking do it, then I’m just a scaredy cat. And I don’t want to be a scaredy cat.” – D.C. Smashing Pumpkins – Atum April 21 Smashing Pumpkins are not playing around. They’re going to be unveiling Atum next year, a rock opera in three acts made up of 33 songs. It will serve as the sequel of 1995’s Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine Of God. Pronounced “Autumn,” the LP’s first single is the electrifying “Beguiled” which came with a cinematic music video. The “1979” group is creating a whole world with this record, and it’s gonna be good. – D.C.

6lack today marks 6 years since #FREE6LACK — and the last anniversary before we get into Season 3 🕊 — black (@6LACK) November 18, 2022 My thought throughout the year was that 6lack would deliver his third album at some point during 2022. However, with just days until the year comes to an end, it’s clear that it’ll arrive in 2023. It’s only been two years since 6lack’s last project 6pc Hot was released, and ever since then, the Atlanta native has made sure not to go too long without treating supporters. 6lack stepped into the world of others through songs with Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, Eli Derby, Jacquees, Jessie Reyez, and others that made their way into our ears over the past couple of years. In 2023, we look forward to seeing 6lack create a world for himself and invite others into it for his third album. – W.O. Anitta While Anitta already dropped her fifth album, Pieces Of Me, in April, fans are anticipating even more from the beloved Brazilian singer. Plus, she’s up for a Best New Artist nomination at the 2023 Grammys, giving her all the more reason to possibly release some new music. – L.L.

ASAP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb It’s been a minute since we last heard from ASAP Rocky with 2018’s Testing. Since then, he’s become a father, he’s been a hilarious meme, he’s expanding his acting credits, and he’s even starred in a video game. After dropping the new single “Sh*ttin Me” and teasing more Metro Boomin contributions, he finally announced that the album was done with just a few weeks left to go in the year. With a lot to talk about (cough, cough, Sweden) and what sounds like a lot more focused musical direction with Metro’s involvement, Don’t Be Dumb could very well return the Harlem rapper to the top of the charts and reveal new facets of his personality. – Aaron Williams Baby Keem bye bye creating @ — baby keem (@babykeem) December 16, 2022 The most mysterious of the bunch, Keem’s the only one who hasn’t outright announced an album. That hasn’t stopped Keem fans from sniffing out any and every available clue that he could be working on one. And given his and cousin Kendrick’s tendency to surface suddenly and without warning, that could be all the reason to be on the lookout for a follow-up to The Melodic Blue sometime in the next 12 months. – A.W.

Baby Rose View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🥀 (@babyrosemusic) Baby Rose’s last project arrived in 2021 with To: You (A Holiday Joint), but the D.C. soul singer hopefully has something in store for us next year. Her captivating voice was most recently used in October for her double-sided single “Go B/W Fight Club” which arrived two years after her stellar debut album To Myself. There’s no telling what kind of music will get on Baby Rose’s sophomore album, but at the very least, we hope it arrives sometime in 2023. – W.O. Beyoncé Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I'll just tell you what I've heard about the other 2 acts of Beyonce's 3-part "Renaissance" project (2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z) — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 18, 2022 Sitting atop many year-end best albums lists, Renaissance saw Beyoncé lean fully into dance music subcultures. But lost in the shuffle for many, is that Queen Bey indicated that Renaissance is merely the first installment in a trilogy of albums. Fearing the potential death of Twitter this past November, a New York Times reporter went on record while he still could, to say that the, “2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z.” Could we get either or both of these in 2023? Commence freaking out now. – A.S.

Billie Eilish Billie Eilish wraps her Happier Than Ever world tour this week, and then, it seems, her third album cycle will begin. She and Finneas confirmed they had started the writing process last winter. Between the stadium-made rock ballad of her previous album’s title track, “Happier Than Ever,” and the calming quality of 2022’s Guitar Songs EP, Eilish is constantly surprising fans with an unpredictable direction. – L.L. Blink-182 So much happened this year that we barely got time to process the return of Tom Delonge in Blink-182. While the releases the band offered with Matt Skiba were pleasant and enjoyable, fans never stopped begging for the original vocalist and guitarist to come back. The song “Edging” is the perfect mischievous entrance back into the scene. They confirmed an album is on the way, and the fact that their tour has openers like Turnstile and The Story So Far proves that they’re keeping in touch with current blazing rock. – D.C.

Blondshell Blondshell was one of the most alluring emerging artists this year. From the haunted reckoning of a detrimental relationship in “Olympus” to the cathartic spurt of alt-rock in the latest song “Veronica Mars,” 25-year-old Sabrina Teitelbaum has managed to keep up the momentum with every release, and hopefully these tracks are fragments from a bigger project coming soon. – D.C. Boygenius Besides being spotted recreating a famous Nirvana photoshoot in LA recently, the official word on a new Boygenius album has been realtively quiet. But it’s largely believed that the indie supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus are gearing up to drop the follow-up to their 2018 debut EP this year. And insider rumors also indicate that other equally buzzy indie gals could be joining them… – A.S.

Bryson Tiller the new shit is craazyyy. can’t wait to share — tiller (@brysontiller) September 30, 2022 It’s been two years since Bryson Tiller made his grand return to the music world following a three-year absence that featured little to no music. That return was Anniversary, and with that project’s release, came the announcement that a previously-mentioned effort, Serenity, would see the light of day soon. At the top of 2021, Tiller said that Serenity would be a triple disc release with a pop, rap, and R&B side. Tiller certainly has the versatility to pull this off, as his recent releases “Outside” and “Gotta Move On” suggest. It’s just a matter of time until we as listeners can be the judge of that. – W.O. Cardi B Cardi was one of the artists that fans most looked forward to hearing from in 2022, but aside from some inflammatory singles, it wasn’t to be. She did give us “Hot Sh*t” with Kanye West and Lil Durk, which was well-received, but given Kanye’s issues and an inability to promote the song the way she wanted, Cardi moved on from the single fairly quickly. She had better luck with GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2,” which offered an instant classic Cardi verse, but she later admitted that she’s been feeling a lot of anxiety and pressure from the potential reception of her long-awaited follow-up to Invasion Of Privacy. She did say she wants to get that album out in the new year, though. – A.W.

Chlöe – Chlöe back to hiding in the studio i go 🙇🏽‍♀️ — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) November 26, 2022 Chlöe has been hard at work on her debut solo album Chlöe ever since Chloe x Halle impressed the world with their sophomore effort, Ungodly Hour. Chlöe’s own body of work will be a bit different from what we heard on Ungodly Hour as her “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and “For The Night” singles depict both contextually and sonically. While it still remains to be seen who will guest beside Chlöe on her album, we do have an idea of what Chlöe will sound like. “In the beginning, you can tell that [the person] who is singing is like a bird with broken wings,” she said in an interview with Allure. “As time went on, you can hear me finding my strength and confidence.” – W.O. Davido See y’all in march 💿 — Davido (@davido) December 19, 2022 In 2022, afrobeats had one of the strongest years in its modern era. Artists like Wizkid, Rema, Burna Boy, and Asake contributed to the genre’s greatness over the course of the year. A notable name that was missing from the mix was Davido who will soon enter his third year without a new album following 2020’s A Better Time. With ear-pleasing tunes like “Champion Sound” and “Stand Strong” out as possible previews of what’s the come, there’s no doubt that Davido will take the helm to show off afrobeats’ continued and undeniable growth. Plus, with a promise to return in March, we may not have to wait too long to see it all unfold. – W.O.

Dove Cameron Dove Cameron has delivered some serious dance anthems ahead of her debut album. A rising pop star to watch, she channeled her inner Charlie’s Angel on the Y2K bop “Girl Like Me” and calculated relationship risks on “Bad Idea” throughout this year. – L.L. Dua Lipa studio rats 🐀💕 pic.twitter.com/w0g0ShOMG3 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) October 15, 2022 While it might be difficult for Dua Lipa to follow her Future Nostalgia era (and one hell of a pop record), she does have a plan to try. “It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things,” Lipa told Vogue. It also has a title — but Lipa is keeping it a mystery… for now. – L.L.

FLO Working on a full length FLO album ♥️ — FLO (@flolikethis) December 6, 2022 Boy bands and girl groups are more or less a thing of the past nowadays, but the British singing trio FLO is using the open space to stand out. The female group comprised of singers Stella, Jorja, and Renée released their debut EP The Lead in 2022, and now have plans to share their debut album in the near future. Speaking of that future, it seems to be very bright for FLO as they’ve already made their television debuts in both the US and UK in addition to being the first British group to win the Brit Award for Rising Star, an honor previously received by Adele, Sam Smith, Jorja Smith, Florence and the Machine, and Ellie Goulding. The sky is the limit for FLO. – W.O. Frank Ocean In all honesty, there hasn’t been a true sign that Frank Ocean will drop music in 2023. However, there are enough clues for us fans who’ve been waiting since 2016 to have just enough hope that he will. Frank is set to headline Coachella in 2023. He shared a nine-minute track on Christmas Day in 2021, effectively proving that he’s indeed in the studio — even if it’s sporadically. He even cleared out his Instagram posts which artists have often used as a rollout before the rollout in a sense. Nonetheless, these examples mean nothing just as much as they could mean something. So with that, we’ll just have hope that Frank returns with a body of work that is as artistically captivating as Channel Orange and Blonde, so much so that it joins the debate of which out the three is truly his best output. – W.O.

The Gaslight Anthem In our conversation with The Gaslight Anthem bandleader Brian Fallon, he offered an estimation to when a new record may come, guessing around “early next year, early spring,” depending on how his writing goes. The band reunited this year; their last LP was 2014’s Get Hurt, though Fallon has put out solo material since. What led to this comeback isn’t very surprising: “During quarantine, I had gotten so bored,” he admitted in that same interview. Their recent tour was a great way to increase the anticipation, and now we wait. – D.C. GloRilla I still roll with CMG 🔥🏆 Hair: @vergeextensions pic.twitter.com/MD6gFBUs0j — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) December 10, 2022 Rap’s undisputed rookie of the year exploded in popularity thanks to her summer smash “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” but unlike plenty of other viral favorites, she was able to maintain her momentum with follow-ups like “Tomorrow 2” and the … Anyways, Life’s Great EP. Now, more than anything, fans want to see whether her natural charisma can carry a full-length project. She’s got more than enough viral moments over the past year to keep her name red-hot (and comfortingly uncontroversial) and with one of her hometown’s biggest stars giving his backing, it’ll be interesting to see where she ends up next. – A.W.

Halsey Fans have started speculating that Halsey is working on her fourth album. As the alt-pop star only dropped a radio single this year, it seems they’re intending on a full-length 2023 drop. Particularly, one that’s been theorized to be shoegaze-inspired and in the style of 2020’s Manic. – L.L. Jennifer Lopez — This Is Me… Now Jennifer Lopez seems to be reflecting on her past and present on the upcoming This Is Me… Now album. The record will feature the viral “Dear Ben Pt. 2” — a follow-up to the 2002 romantic track she wrote for the Dunkin’ king. Don’t be fooled, this album is not a sign to text your ex. – L.L.

Janelle Monáe Lately, Janelle Monáe has been the talk of the town for her fantastic acting role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The always technologically-advanced Monáe has promised that a new album is on deck because she has a clone of herself working in the studio right now. The archandroid queen has even fired a friendly shot at Donald Glover, saying that she’s a better” triple threat” than he is. Spoiler alert: She kinda is. – A.S. Jhené Aiko Jhené Aiko’s last album Chilombo was her most celebrated and critically acclaimed album. It gave her three Grammy nominations, topped R&B album charts, and landed on multiple year-end lists. A lot has happened to Jhené since then. She gave birth to her second child and first with Big Sean. She launched her own record label Allel Sound through Def Jam. Nonetheless, there’s a decent chance that Jhené gives fans some music in 2023. It could be her fourth album or her long-awaited second album as one-half of Twenty88 with Big Sean. We’ll just have to see which one, if either, gets released next year. – W.O.

Kali Uchis My third album & the next are both finished, one is an English album one is a Spanish album ¿what my kuchis want first ? — KALI UCHIS (@KALIUCHIS) April 21, 2022 In April, Kali Uchis revealed that she has not one, but two albums (in English vs. in Spanish) at the ready… It just depends on what the fans want first. “I just want to show all the different sides to me and that I’m multi-dimensional,” she shared. – L.L. Kiana Lede When this album actually drops you guys better be givin this same energy I’m gettin now while you all are askin for it 😂😂❤️❤️ — Kiana Ledé (@KianaLede) December 19, 2022 Kiana Lede has one of the best voices in R&B today, it’s just unfortunate that we haven’t heard from her in some time. Don’t fret though, that reminder will surely be delivered in 2023 when she arrives with her second album and follow-up to 2020’s KIKI. Her eagerness to release this project has been made clear on social media multiple times over the past few months. She even dropped an EP, Unfinished Business, on SoundCloud to hold fans over and give them a taste of what’s to come next year – and based on that EP, what’s next is definitely worth the wait. – W.O.

Maisie Peters Maisie Peters posted she turned in her second album on the same day the snow fell in London — a situation that feels like pure fate. She put out a handful of singles this year, between the addictively biting “Not Another Rockstar” and a love song for her best friend’s sibling with “Cate’s Brother.” If this is just a glimpse of Peters’ LP2, we can only imagine how impressive the rest will be. – L.L. Mariah The Scientist Wait until my project come out — Mariah The Scientist (@MariahScientist) December 19, 2022 Mariah The Scientist’s sharp pen is about this put on full display when she releases her third album at some point in 2023. Recent examples of her songwriting were noticeable through the viral “Spread Thin” which was housed on Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission and “Aura” from Ry Ry World. It’s these tender lovelorn songs that have made Mariah The Scientist so enjoyable, and together with fun records like “Stone Cold” and slightly darker submissions like “Bout Mine,” there’s enough to look forward to for album No. 3. – W.O.

Masego Before I fully get into the season of promoting my own music, this is what I’ve been on lately. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Z00LYXYkX — Maségo (@UncleSego) November 1, 2022 There’s no telling what Masego has in store next for his fans. It could be a traditional R&B and jazz release like his 2018 debut Lady Lady and it could be more flavorful like his 2020 Studying Abroad EP. Regardless, there’s no doubt that the multi-talented artist will deliver an equally impressive and intricate body of work for his second album. There’s already a collection of performances in place thanks to his You Never Visit Me Tour set to kick off in March, which is a pretty good sign that his new album could arrive bring the official start of spring. – W.O. Meet Me At The Altar the writing and recording process of our debut album has made me fall in love with music ALL over again. i’m SO in love with music and the things that come with being an artist & being in a band. writing the songs, creating the visuals, recording, etc. i really live for it all <3 — ☠️ edith – victoria ☠️ (@_edithvictoria_) December 15, 2022 Bombastic EPs, crazy tours, signing to the one and only Fueled By Ramen label — Meet Me At The Altar are obviously on the verge of something big. The pop-punk group have been raging since before the whole revival spearheaded by Machine Gun Kelly started, and they’re obviously in it for the relentless energy, which all of their songs burst with. Their debut is sure to be a big deal. – D.C.

Michael Stipe While Michael Stipe said in 2021 that R.E.M. will “never reunite,” the singer is set to release his first ever solo album in 2023. He’s said that there will be a number of collaborators involved in the project and if last year’s Brian Eno-produced “Future If Future” (the first ever vinyl released on bioplastic) is any indication, it’ll definitely lean towards the experimental. – A.S. Miley Cyrus NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. pic.twitter.com/GnaQCApxcp — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2023 Miley Cyrus ended 2022 with a bang by singing a duet of “Wrecking Ball” with her godmother Dolly Parton on their nationally broadcast New Year’s Eve special. Cyrus wasted no time revving up what’s in store for 2023, with a New Year’s Day announcement that her next single, “Flowers,” is due out on January 13th — which also happens to be her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. It’s a juicy advancement for what will presumably start the cycle of Cyrus’ next album, the follow-up to 2020’s Plastic Hearts. – A.S.

My Chemical Romance The long-awaited return of My Chemical Romance was postponed due to the pandemic, so this year was a relief for their fans. Their tour was nothing short of anyone’s expectations; beloved bandleader Gerard Way sported a dress onstage, performing timeless hits like “Teenagers” and “Helena” as well as deep-cuts from their debut, pleasing the whole audience every night. Their comeback song “The Foundations Of Decay” captured their singularly theatrical, explosive essence, and there simply has to be an album on the way — it’s been over a decade since Danger Days. – D.C. The National In a conversation with NME last year, The National’s Bryce Dessner described the songs on the band’s next album as “vulnerable and direct like on Boxer, but with experimental moments like Sleep Well Beast and raw moments like Alligator.” Talk about a thorough representation of their many eras. They already debuted a few new songs on tour last May and in August released “Weird Goodbyes,” a collaboration with Bon Iver. – A.S.

Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj maintained a chokehold on the hip-hop discourse this year by sheer force of will (and the efforts of her ever-dedicated fanbase), and with a few strategically-placed singles and guest appearances. In the first half of 2022, she joined forces with rising star Coi Leray on “Blick Blick” (seemingly an extension of her 2021 strategy of teaming up with Doja Cat and finally ending her self-imposed moratorium on collabs with up-and-coming female rappers). Then, she dropped “Super Freaky Girl,” harkening back to her “Anaconda” era to garner her first-ever solo No. 1. She even dropped a remix with a whole peck of rap girlies, extending her influence and driving curiosity to see what other new avenues remain to this venerated veteran. – A.W. Normani Fans of Fifth Harmony have been begging for Normani’s solo album since the band dissolved in 2018. Things seemed promising with 2019’s “Motivation,” but the singer’s music has long been speculated to be at a standstill due to label issues. Here’s hoping she finally gets to release her full-length LP. – L.L.

Olivia Rodrigo 📲| @oliviarodrigo via Dan Nigro’s Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/KMv8gszwWS — Taylivia Team (@TayliviaTeam) August 16, 2022 Building off the massive success of 2021’s Sour, Olivia Rodrigo has returned to the studio with the album’s producer, Dan Nigro, with plans for her sophomore return. Given the global reach that “Drivers License” had to make her a household name, only time will tell if she’s able to recreate it — or will go in a different, rock-influenced direction. – L.L. PARTYNEXTDOOR View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) Just like he did after 2017’s Seven Days, PARTYNEXTDOOR’s activity in the music world after his fourth album PARTYMOBILE has been sparse. A single here, a feature there, SoundCloud songs put on streaming services here, and a post giving fans some hope of something new on the way there. Time says that PARTYNEXTDOOR’s next album is likely to arrive in 2023, more so than it was in 2022. However, with just two projects to his name in the last five years, it’s clear that PARTYNEXTDOOR moves on his own time and when he’s ready, he’ll pop back up with something. Let’s just hope it’s in 2023. – W.O.

Rihanna Contributing two songs (“Lift Me Up” and “Born Again”) to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Rihanna’s fans finally rejoiced after getting their first new music from her in years. As she’s also scheduled as the Super Bowl halftime performer in February, it seems there are more surprises in store. – L.L. Romy 1/3 of The xx, Romy Madley-Croft has been teasing her debut album for nearly three years. 2022 was especially fruitful for Romy, with her releasing multiple tracks produced by Fred Again.., including “Lights Out,” which also included HAAi and was among Uproxx’s Best Songs Of 2022. The other 2/3 of The xx, Oliver Sim and Jamie xx, already have solo albums under their belt, so it seems as if it’s Romy’s turn to be in the spotlight in 2023. – A.S.

Saweetie – Pretty Bitch Music Lmaooooooooo tighten up quick! 😭 https://t.co/XCAEZAnTiJ — 💎 ICYGRL (@Saweetie) December 6, 2022 As a track runner in high school, Saweetie probably knows all about having to recover from false starts. Although anticipation for the project may have waned after so many delays, it doesn’t look like Saweetie has given up on herself yet – and that’s the true test, in many ways. In any event, I’m sure there are still plenty of folks who want to hear just what exactly she has had in store after nearly three years of teases. If the new single “Icy Girl, Icy World” is any indication, she could be back on her Sample Saweetie kick, which could mean a return to prominence is just one starter pistol away. – A.W. Selena Gomez Selena Gomez is tired of singing “sad girl” songs, she teased on a recent Tonight Show appearance. Instead, Gomez is going full pop icon. “I’m ready to have some fun, and I think people are going to like it,” Gomez hinted. – L.L.

Seventeen Seventeen are confirmed to be dropping a new album in early 2023, although the title and tracklist are still TBD. The 13-piece band increased their global impact this year, earning their first Top 10 album on Billboard‘s albums chart. – L.L. Sky Ferreira Sky Ferreira has found herself on every anticipated album list for, well, a decade since her debut, Night Time, My Time. However, 2023 does look somewhat more promising on the heels of her summer single, “Don’t Forget.” – L.L.

Tems Btw I never stopped producing. I just wasn’t ready to share it. I told @GuiltyBeatz give me all the beats that I will NEVER do in this life. And the result was IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE. My Debut Album is packed with my production. And I’m 100x better than I was 3 years ago. — TEMS (@temsbaby) July 7, 2022 For someone who didn’t release a project this year, Tems had a big year in 2022. It came in large part through profiles that gave us a closer look into her life, moments with huge stars like Rihanna and Beyonce, and contributions to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. On this music side of things, it hasn’t been long since Tems dropped a project with her most recent being 2021’s If Orange Was A Place which followed her 2020 breakout For Broken Ears. The year “off” for Tems was well-deserved, but it comes with a promise for more and lots of exciting things in 2023. – W.O. Travis Scott – Utopia Travis Scott UTOPIA Billboards spotted in California! pic.twitter.com/TBj6QsVG73 — SAINT (@saint) April 10, 2022 Just about the only rapper whose album we know anything about this year is Travis Scott, who has been quietly biding his time in the wake of the Astroworld Festival disaster last summer. He actually began the rollout for Utopia during Coachella, putting up massive billboards on the way to and from Indio extolling the upcoming project. However, he kicked his promotional efforts into high gear more recently, joining Pharrell on “Down In Atlanta” and making multiple appearances on Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains album and SZA’s SOS. While he hasn’t overtly dropped anything from Utopia yet, it looks like he’s building himself back up and testing the waters to make sure it gets just as warm a reception as its predecessor. – A.W.